'Emotional' Meghan Markle takes things personally

Duchess Meghan Markle is a very ‘emotional’ person and takes things personally, a royal expert believes after disappointing news from UK.

Meghan and Prince Harry continue to be disliked by much of the public in Britain amid their rift with royal family.

According to a survey by YouGov, only 28 percent have a positive opinion of the Duke of Sussex, with fewer still saying the same of Duchess Meghan with 20 percent.

Across the board, these results are little different from the previous survey in May, although Meghan Markle’s figure does remain the joint-lowest on record.

Amid these reports, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told The Mirror, per the GB News, “Everything Meghan does seems to attract negativity, particularly in the UK."

The expert continued about Meghan, "She’s a very emotional person and takes things personally, so it probably feels like she can’t do anything right a lot of the time.”

He added, "She was heavily criticised for some of her recent videos, and when she goes quiet, she’s criticised for that, too."

Meanwhile, about Prince Harry and Meghan’s recent peace efforts, the expert described these moves as a "charm offensive."

However, the commentator felt Meghan and Harry’s efforts came "far too late" to make a difference.