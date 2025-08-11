Keke Palmer discusses viral memes about her on internet

Keke Palmer reflects on how her career has evolved

Keke Palmer has opened up about how her career has evolved from being a child star.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actress, who recently starred in The Pickup alongside Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, talked about the viral memes on her.

Palmer, who rose to fame following her 2006 role in Akeelah and the Bee and 2008’s True Jackson, VP, recalled being the “hottest thing in town.”

“That was kind of, like, the peak. Then I was no longer a child star, and I had to reexamine what kind of artist I wanted to be,” she said.

Adding, “I found my voice in reinvention through social media and content creation, and ultimately becoming a producer and taking my traditional roots into something that allowed me to have a little bit more control.”

One of the times when social media became a big part of Palmer’s career was when a video from the 2019 Vanity Fair lie detector test went viral.

For those unaware, in the video Palmer was shown the photo of Vice President Dick Ceney to which she responded as “I don't know who this man is. Sorry to this man.”

Palmer now said, “That's when we've seen this era where I've become a meme. And [2022's Jordan Peele movie] Nope, and just all these things that I couldn't have predicted.”

“I was just following my heart and my creativity. And I think having the second wave of what that is, knowing what it's like to go through the ebbs and flows of this industry and knowing that none of the excitement always lasts forever,” Keke Palmer added.