Charles Spencer remembers his sister Princess Diana on her 28th death anniversary

Charles Spencer still mourns the loss of sister Princess Diana on her 28th death anniversary

Charles Spencer, the youngest brother of the late Princess Diana, remembered his sister 28 years after her death.

On Sunday, August 31, the 61-year-old, who is a broadcaster, author, and journalist by profession, shared a photograph of roses that he took to Althorp Estate, the burial site of the late Princess of Wales, on her 28th death anniversary.

The snap showed a bunch of white and pink roses, as white represents remembrance, reverence, and innocence, while pink symbolises admiration, care, and femininity.

Pointing to Diana’s grave at his family’s estate in West Northamptonshire, England, Spencer also added a caption under his post that read, “Flowers we cut this morning from Althorp’s gardens for the Island. Always an impossible day.”

For the unversed, Diana, along with her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul, embraced death after a brutal car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

She was survived by her two sons, Prince William, then 15, and Prince Harry, then 12, whom she welcomed with King Charles, who was then Prince of Wales.

It is pertinent to mention that Charles decided the final resting place of his sister, Princess Daina, who is buried on a private island in Pleasure Gardens, also called Oval Lake Garve.