Prince Andrew advised to choose smaller residence if he wants to live with Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson: File photo

Prince Andrew's alleged demand for two Windsor estate residences has drawn mixed reactions from royal experts and fans after the younger brother of King Charles dropped his royal titles along with former wife Sarah Ferguson.

According to the British media, Andrew has demanded Frogmore Cottage for himself and Adelaide Cottage for Sarah Ferguson as conditions for vacating Royal Lodge, their current residence.

King Charles: File photo

Advertisement

The parents of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who divorced in 1996 but have been living together since 2008, are facing pressure from King Charles amid after renewed scrutiny over their alleged ties to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Weighing in on the reports, royal expert Dickie Arbiter criticized Prince Andrew's demand and said on social media:

"Prince Andrew is demanding two residences if he is to move out of Royal Lodge - Frogmore Cottage for him and Adelaide Cottage for ex wife Sarah Ferguson."

"Andrew & Sarah have cohabited since 2008 - they divorced in 1996 - if Andrew can't do without her then carry on cohabiting, albeit in a smaller residence. They just have to make it work. It is not up to The King to house Ms Ferguson."