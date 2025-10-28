Queen Camilla charms locals during surprise Wiltshire visit

Queen Camilla receives warm welcome in Wiltshire

Queen Camilla marked her solo visit to Wiltshire on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

During her surprise visit without King Charles, the Queen left royal fans delighted.

Advertisement

The official Instagram handle of the royal family posted a video glimpse of Camilla's special day out.

She began her visit in Corsham, where she was greeted by the members of local community and their dogs.

The caption on the post read, "It was wonderful to meet so many of the community (and their dogs!) in Wiltshire today."

"In Corsham, The Queen was shown the beautiful handmade poppies on display around town," it continued.

"he Poppy Project, initiated by The Peacock Women’s Institute, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War."

Next, Queen Camilla travelled to Bromham, where she officially unveiled the village's Community Hub. "In Bromham, The Queen unveiled the village’s new Community Hub, built to replace the local community centre that was lost in a fire," the caption detailed Queen's visit.

Further adding, "Featuring a café and flexible group spaces, the hub aims to reinvigorate village life, reducing isolation and supporting the mental wellbeing of residents."

This comes after King Charles also marked solo visit at Lichfield Cathedral on Monday, October 27, 2028.