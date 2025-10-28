 
Geo News

Meghan Markle sparks excitement with cryptic ‘As Ever' update

Meghan Markle hints at upcoming ‘As Ever’ release: “A little joy is on its way”

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 28, 2025

Meghan Markle teases new ‘As Ever’ launch in festive update

Meghan Markle sparked excitement among her fans as she posted a new story hinting at an upcoming launch from her lifestyle brand As Ever.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Duchess of Sussex dropped a new video featuring a laptop displaying the brand’s website.

On it were words “A little joy is on its way” beside a festive card reading “’Tis the season.” 

Meghan Markle sparks excitement with cryptic ‘As Ever update

The camera then panned toward a window, with Meghan softly laughing in the background as music played.

This came after Meghan lost another key member of her communications team after a controversial social media post during Paris Fashion Week.

Emily Robinson, who joined as the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ communications director earlier this year, is understood to have resigned.

The resignation reportedly happened after Meghan decided to post a video of herself driving through Paris near the Pont de l'Alma tunnel, the place where Princess Diana died in a car crash.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Ingrid Seward suggested the move showed deeper disagreements between Meghan and her advisers, who likely warned against sharing such content on her social media.

