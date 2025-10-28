Prince Harry pushes for meeting between Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry is trying to bring his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton together, hoping it will help repair his relationship with his brother Prince William.

A source spilt to Radar Online that the Duke of Sussex thinks a meeting between the two could clear the air and the couple may even bring their children, Archie and Lilibet, along to the UK.

"Harry's been encouraging her to go for it because he's convinced that if Meghan and Kate can clear the air, it'll smooth things over with William, too,” they said.

The source further noted that Meghan is open to making peace but is nervous, knowing a lot depends on Kate’s reaction.

"Meghan's nervous, but she knows getting Kate onside is key. She's telling people she's ready to forgive, forget, and move forward, but she's also wary of Kate – she hates that so much is riding on whether she can earn her blessing,” they continued.

"Now all that remains to be seen is if Kate can ever forgive Meghan."

Meghan and Kate have had a sense relationship since the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding to Harry in 2018 when they argued over bridesmaids' dress fittings.