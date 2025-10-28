 
King Charles' plan to 'read the riot act' to Prince Andrew falls through

King Charles alledgedly had planned to give Prince Andrew a serious talk

October 28, 2025

King Charles was set to 'read the riot act' to Prince Andrew  

King Charles was reportedly going to read Prince Andrew the riot act amid his endless scandals, according to British journalist Emily Maitlis.

Maitlis, who famously interviewed Andrew for his 2019 sit-down on BBC’s Newsnight, made the claim during an appearance on The News Agents podcast.

She claimed that the U.K. media was informed last week that King Charles III would take a trip to the Royal Lodge after his visit to The Vatican. Per Maitlis, the palace had planned that the King would be seen "reading the riot act to his brother."

"Nobody was going to film the conversation. Clearly, nobody was going to see him sort of stepping out of the car," she alleged. "But there was going to be the moment caught on camera of King Charles’ car close to heading towards Royal Lodge."

She added that things got "out of control" with the media coverage and Buckingham Palace panicked and "canceled the whole thing."

Maitlis also claimed that the Prince of Wales put "pressure" on his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to get Andrew to move out of the Royal Lodge. Per the journalist, William met the sisters hours before his dad was set to pay Andrew a visit, and gave them an ultimatum.

"'You guys have got to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge, otherwise we will start reexamining the state of your own titles,'" she claimed William told Beatrice and Eugenie.

"Obviously, you can see why Andrew, as a father, would want to kind of keep his daughters happy and keep their titles in place, come what may," Maitlis continued. 

This comes after Prince Andrew announced that he'd give up the use of his titles, including the Duke of York. 

