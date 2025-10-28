Meghan Markle drops exciting 'As Ever' surprise

Meghan Markle launches special 'As Ever' range

Meghan Markle has finally unveiled what she has been teasing.

After sparking excitement among fans since a few days, the Duchess of Sussex has finally revealed that her new As Ever range: The Holiday Collection.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, October 28, 20225, Meghan introducer her brand's first holiday line, which also includes the third selection in her alcoholic beverage line: a 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut.

Other products in the collection includes teas, honey, mulling spice kits, fruit spreads, and also the most expensive candles priced at $64 each.

The teaser introducing the line was shared on Instagram via joint post by Meghan Markle and As Ever. The caption read, "Introducing Our 2025 Holiday Collection."

"Gifts for giving and gathering, thoughtfully curated to elevate every occasion," it read further.

This comes as Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be preparing for the Holiday Special of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.