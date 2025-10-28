Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie reputations suffer amid Andrew scandal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie face harsh scrutiny over Andrew, Fergie ties to Epstein

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are facing increasing challenges as their family name becomes tarnished by the ongoing fallout from their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite their long-standing loyalty to their parents, the York sisters are said to be struggling with the public scrutiny and damage caused to their reputations.

Advertisement

Speaking with Radar Online, a source shared that the situation has been deeply humiliating for both princesses, especially after revelations that their mother was untruthful about her ties to Epstein.

“It’s such a heartbreaking and humiliating scenario for the Yorks especially, poor Eugenie and Beatrice are at their wit’s end having their names dragged through the mud and being tarnished themselves by association, especially now their mother has also been outed for lying about her own association with Epstein,” the source said.

While King Charles is said to sympathize with Beatrice and Eugenie, senior members of the royal family remain concerned about the continued embarrassment Andrew and Sarah brings to the monarchy.

“But while Charles is said to have sympathy for them, what’s worse as far as the senior royals are concerned, is the stain and embarrassment that continues to be heaped on the royal family,” they added.

This comes after Andrew renounced his Duke of York title, saying, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," he added.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have