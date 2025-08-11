King Charles' motivations for Prince Harry grimmer than imagined

King Charles’ motivation behind accepting Prince Harry’s olive branch turns ‘sad’

News has just come out, hinting at Prince William’s hesitation towards accepting Prince Harry’s olive branch.

For those unversed, while there have been ongoing reports that King Charles is finally accepting Prince Harry’s attempts at conversation and reconnection, his older brother is not so keen.

According to one report by RadarOnline, a big reason for King Charles’ renewed enthusiasm is partly that “Charles knows William won't have anything to do with Harry”.

It’s currently at the point that that he “won't budge an inch,” either.

However, whats pertinent to mention, as per the source’s own clarification to the outlet, is that “the king would never have made these moves without William's support and understanding.”

His health is also another factor its being claimed. Because “Charles sees the possibility that he will not recover. There's no doubt that timing is crucial with his health deteriorating. That's why he finally responded to Harry's calls, though indirectly. He doesn't want to leave things in this broken state.