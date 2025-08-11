 
King Charles marks first act to break the ice with Prince Harry after realizing he won't survive

King Charles seems to be on a path of reconciliation himself, finally making moves that signal a truce

August 11, 2025

King Charles moves to break the ice with his son Prince Harry

King Charles seems to have finally made a move that has the potential of really thawing the ice between him and Prince Harry.

News of this has been shared by an inside source that is close the Royal Family.

They shared everything in a chat with RadarOnline and explained that this moves marks the first significant step since the initial peace talks happened on a London balcony between the duo’s communications teams.

And while, “it’s early stages. But both sides are looking at this meeting between reps as a start, a breaking of the ice.”

In the eyes of this same source King Charles’ cancer could very well be a big reason behind his decision.

“Charles sees the possibility that he will not recover,” they said too. So “there’s no doubt that timing is crucial with his health deteriorating. That's why he finally responded to Harry's calls, though indirectly. He doesn't want to leave things in this broken state.

Before concluding they also added, “right now, the feeling is both Charles and Harry want to move forward to a point where they can at least sit down face-to-face.”

