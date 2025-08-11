Prince Andrew's scandals cast shadow over Royal family's ‘quiet' season

Royal peace shattered once again by Prince Andrew allegations

Prince Andrew has destroyed the peace of royal family once again as new biography makes explosive claims about his past behaviour and relationship with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks by Andrew Lownie takes the readers into alleged lives of Andrew and Fergie, making shocking infidelity claims, the Duke’s furious outbursts at staff, and ties to Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged Chinese spy.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal correspondent Jennie Bond described the Duke of York as “the problem that won’t go away.”

The expert revealed that she had met the “disgraced” royal and dubbed him “arrogant, pompous, and obsessed with status” based on her own encounters.

"Every few months now, there seem to be new allegations about Prince Andrew and lurid stories about his behaviour over the years,” the expert said.

"These summer months are meant to be a period of calm and respite for the Royal family. But here's the Duke once again, splashed all over the papers, with graphic tales.

"I'm sure the book will have infuriated Andrew. I have to say, though, that from my own experience of meeting the Duke and my conversations with many people who have known him or worked with him over the years, there is a distinct ring of truth about his portrayal in this book.

“Arrogant, pompous and obsessed with status was my abiding impression of him."