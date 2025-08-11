 
Meghan Markle's new plan to take 'As Ever' to UK called 'crazy'

Meghan Markle mocked for UK brand tease as popularity plummets

August 11, 2025

Meghan Markle receives brutal backlash after she dropped hints that her lifestyle brand could soon expand to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a post on her brand’s Instagram account, hinting that her products may soon be available in countries like the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Oh, we see you too! Australia, UK, Canada - love to see how you’re finding a way to get your As ever products. You have good taste…and good friends,” Meghan penned.

This comes after a YouGov poll revealed a dip in Meghan and Prince Harry’s popularity, with 67% expressing disapproval of the Sussexes.

This has prompted a royal expert to question Meghan’s timings of brand expansion, calling the decision “crazy.”

In a conversation with The Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "It is surely crazy in the week when Meghan’s latest YouGov poll ratings are minus 47 to hint that her products, in Meghan's case those of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, might soon be reaching our shores."

The expert added, "She has had some weird ideas, but if she believes her products will sell with a poll rating like that she really is deluded."

