Kate Middleton stuns in latest appearance as she backs rugby team

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2025

Kate Middleton on Saturday made her second public appearance this week, showing her support for England’s women’s rugby team during a World Cup match against Australia.

Catherine, a known sports enthusiast and patron of the Rugby Football Union, shared a photo on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ joint Instagram account from the stands at Brighton’s stadium. 

The post was accompanied by a caption cheering on the “Red Roses” in the tournament.

The appearance comes just days after she accompanied her husband, Prince William, to a special event at the Natural History Museum in London. 

The Princess’s attendance at the sporting event highlights her ongoing work to promote women’s sports and her role as a high-profile supporter of athletic initiatives across the United Kingdom. 

Her presence at the match was met with enthusiasm from fans both in the stadium and online.

