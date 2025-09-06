Kate Middleton stuns in latest appearance as she backs rugby team

Kate Middleton on Saturday made her second public appearance this week, showing her support for England’s women’s rugby team during a World Cup match against Australia.

Catherine, a known sports enthusiast and patron of the Rugby Football Union, shared a photo on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ joint Instagram account from the stands at Brighton’s stadium.

The post was accompanied by a caption cheering on the “Red Roses” in the tournament.

The appearance comes just days after she accompanied her husband, Prince William, to a special event at the Natural History Museum in London.

The Princess’s attendance at the sporting event highlights her ongoing work to promote women’s sports and her role as a high-profile supporter of athletic initiatives across the United Kingdom.

Her presence at the match was met with enthusiasm from fans both in the stadium and online.