Questions linger over Harry's attendance at Duchess of Kent's funeral

Prince Harry: File photo

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who died Thursday.

The senior royals shared messages of remembrance on their official social media accounts, honoring the wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

Prince Harry, who lives in California with Meghan Markle and their two children, sent private condolences to the Duke of Kent, according to a British journalist associated with the Daily Express.

While Harry is scheduled to travel to the UK next week, it remains unclear whether he will attend the duchess’s funeral.

Prince Harry is scheduled to arrive in the United Kingdom on September 8, 2025, to attend the annual WellChild Awards in London, where he will spend about four days fulfilling his charity commitments.

While reports suggest there is a possibility of a private meeting with King Charles III during his stay, no meeting has yet been confirmed.

The funeral service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent, will be held at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, but Harry is expected to return to the United States before the ceremony, meaning he will not be present at the duchess’s last rites.

The Duchess of Kent’s death has been met with tributes from across the country, reflecting her quiet influence and long-standing presence within the royal household.

The Duchess, known for her devotion to music education and decades of service within the royal family, married the Duke of Kent in 1961.

Together, they supported numerous charitable causes and represented the monarchy at events in Britain and abroad.