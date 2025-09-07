Kate Middleton lauds 'great results' after England women's rugby win remarkably

Kate Middleton is praising England’s women’s rugby team for their remarkable win.

The Princess of Wales, who attended the World Cup match against Australia, turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday to congratulate all the players on reaching into quarter finals.

"Well done @redrosesrugby! A great result against Australia and on to the Quarter Finals!" she captioned the post.

Fans of Her Royal Highness were quick to jump the bandwagon and praise the future Queen on her attendance at the game.

One user commented: "Well done & looking stunning Your Royal Highness!"

Another added: "It’s wonderful to see the Princess Of Wales’ beautiful smile! Well done to the Red Roses!"

A third continued: "Congratulations! Your Royal Highness, you look lovely today. It was a beautiful surprise seeing you today! Huge congratulations to the @redrosesrugby"

The appearance comes just days after she accompanied her husband, Prince William, to a special event at the Natural History Museum in London.

The Princess’s attendance at the sporting event highlights her ongoing work to promote women’s sports and her role as a high-profile supporter of athletic initiatives across the United Kingdom.

Her presence at the match was met with enthusiasm from fans both in the stadium and online.