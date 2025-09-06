Prince William accused of urging Queen to intervene in Scotland referendum

The Royal Family is facing renewed scrutiny after a new book claimed that Prince William urged Queen Elizabeth II to make a rare public comment ahead of Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum.

In Power and the Palace, author Valentine Low writes that William encouraged the monarch’s private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt, to prompt the Queen to say something as polls showed the “Yes” campaign gaining ground.

Days before the vote, the Queen remarked outside a church near Balmoral that people should “think very carefully about the future.”

At the time, the statement was described as spontaneous. Former Prime Minister David Cameron later admitted lobbying the monarch to intervene.

Scotland ultimately voted 55% to 45% to remain in the United Kingdom.

Scottish National Party politicians have demanded transparency following the latest claims.

Angus Robertson, Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, said the Royal Family should not involve itself in “day-to-day political questions.”

First Minister John Swinney said he was unsure of the “substance and veracity” of the allegation, while former SNP MP Tommy Sheppard called for an investigation.

“The public have a right to know if this happened or not,” Sheppard said.