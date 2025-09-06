Kate Middleton's aide Natasha Archer splits from husband

Natasha Archer, longtime aide and stylist to Catherine, Princess of Wales, has separated from her husband, royal photographer Chris Jackson, according to friends cited in the Daily Mail.

Archer, 37, left Kensington Palace earlier this summer after more than a decade of service to the royal household.

She was credited with shaping the princess’s public image, steering her toward high street fashion, bolder looks, and modern styling choices. In July, she announced plans to launch a private consultancy firm.

Friends told the Mail that Archer and Jackson “haven’t been together for some time.” Jackson, 45, has recently attended social events alone and shared holiday photos from Greece with his mother and two sons, but without Archer.

Observers also noted that he no longer wears his wedding ring.

The couple, who married in France in 2017, share two young sons.

Jackson, a familiar presence at royal events, is highly regarded in royal circles and has photographed King Charles III and Queen Camilla, including their 20th wedding anniversary portrait in Italy.

He also had behind-the-scenes access at the coronation in 2023.

Neither Archer nor Jackson has publicly commented on the reported separation.