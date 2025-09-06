 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's aide Natasha Archer splits from husband

Natasha Archer recently left Princess Catherine

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2025

Kate Middletons aide Natasha Archer splits from husband

Natasha Archer, longtime aide and stylist to Catherine, Princess of Wales, has separated from her husband, royal photographer Chris Jackson, according to friends cited in the Daily Mail.

Archer, 37, left Kensington Palace earlier this summer after more than a decade of service to the royal household. 

She was credited with shaping the princess’s public image, steering her toward high street fashion, bolder looks, and modern styling choices. In July, she announced plans to launch a private consultancy firm.

Kate Middletons aide Natasha Archer splits from husband

Friends told the Mail that Archer and Jackson “haven’t been together for some time.” Jackson, 45, has recently attended social events alone and shared holiday photos from Greece with his mother and two sons, but without Archer. 

Observers also noted that he no longer wears his wedding ring. 

The couple, who married in France in 2017, share two young sons.

Jackson, a familiar presence at royal events, is highly regarded in royal circles and has photographed King Charles III and Queen Camilla, including their 20th wedding anniversary portrait in Italy. 

He also had behind-the-scenes access at the coronation in 2023.

Neither Archer nor Jackson has publicly commented on the reported separation.

Meghan Markle misses golden chance as Netflix deal hits a wall video
Meghan Markle misses golden chance as Netflix deal hits a wall
Palace breaks old habit after Duchess of Kent's death
Palace breaks old habit after Duchess of Kent's death
Prince Harry reacts as Meghan Markle shares 'private moments'
Prince Harry reacts as Meghan Markle shares 'private moments'
Lilibet, Archie reunion desire likely motivate King Charles to meet Prince Harry video
Lilibet, Archie reunion desire likely motivate King Charles to meet Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's stance unclear as Prince Harry seeks royal reconciliation
Meghan Markle's stance unclear as Prince Harry seeks royal reconciliation
Duchess of Kent Katharine's funeral date and royal attendees revealed
Duchess of Kent Katharine's funeral date and royal attendees revealed
Prince William and Kate attending two Women's Rugby World Cup games
Prince William and Kate attending two Women's Rugby World Cup games
King Charles, Prince William relationship: Shocking revelations emerge
King Charles, Prince William relationship: Shocking revelations emerge