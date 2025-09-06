Prince William comforts Welsh players, draws parallels to Duchess of Kent

Prince William attended the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Exeter on Saturday, where he watched Wales fall to Fiji 28-25 in a closely contested match.

The Prince of Wales, who serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, was photographed cheering from the stands at Sandy Park Stadium. Following the defeat, he met with the Welsh players to offer encouragement.

On Instagram, William shared a post with images of the meeting, captioned: “Commiserations to the Wales Rugby Union. You fought hard and made the nation proud.”

His words and presence struck a chord with supporters, many of whom drew comparisons to the late Duchess of Kent, who died Thursday at age 92.

The duchess, Katharine, wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, became widely admired for her empathy toward athletes during her decades-long association with Wimbledon. She was famously remembered for comforting Czech player Jana Novotna after her heartbreaking singles final loss in 1993, when she literally offered her shoulder to cry on.

William’s actions in Exeter reminded fans of Katharine’s legacy of dignity and compassion. Observers said the prince demonstrated a similar ability to lift spirits in defeat, reflecting the duchess’s well-known human touch.

With his words and presence, William was seen by many as stepping into Katharine’s shoes, a gesture viewed as a quiet tribute to a royal remembered for her empathy, warmth and connection to sport.