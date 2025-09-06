 
Geo News

Meghan Markle hit with more harsh reviews over Netflix series

Royal expert delivers savage verdict on Meghan Markle’s series

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2025

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show slammed in latest commentary

Meghan Markle has received yet another brutal take on the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The show, which focuses on lifestyle topics like cooking, gardening, and entertaining, has not been able to impress the critics.

In a recent brutal roast, royal commentator Esther Krakue dismissed the show in a scathing review.

Speaking with Sky News Australia, the expert told the viewers to watch it “only if you’re a glutton for punishment.”

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede also weighed in on the backlash surrounding season two of the series, claiming it might not renewed for another season.

“I doubt it will be renewed because Netflix is all about algorithms, it's all about viewers, it's all about touch points that create zeitgeisty moments,” he said. “The first season did that.”

He said he feels “the second season was panned. The guests weren't particularly great, so that didn't elevate it.”

“There wasn't particularly a PR push, apart from Meghan doing one interview. It felt like a side dish rather than a main dish.”

Prince Harry reacts as Meghan Markle shares 'private moments'
Prince Harry reacts as Meghan Markle shares 'private moments'
Lilibet, Archie reunion desire likely motivate King Charles to meet Prince Harry video
Lilibet, Archie reunion desire likely motivate King Charles to meet Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's stance unclear as Prince Harry seeks royal reconciliation
Meghan Markle's stance unclear as Prince Harry seeks royal reconciliation
Duchess of Kent Katharine's funeral date and royal attendees revealed
Duchess of Kent Katharine's funeral date and royal attendees revealed
Prince William and Kate attending two Women's Rugby World Cup games
Prince William and Kate attending two Women's Rugby World Cup games
King Charles, Prince William relationship: Shocking revelations emerge
King Charles, Prince William relationship: Shocking revelations emerge
Prince William, Kate Middleton quietly reject Meghan, Harry's approach to royal living
Prince William, Kate Middleton quietly reject Meghan, Harry's approach to royal living
Secret purpose behind Kate Middleton's new hair transformation revealed video
Secret purpose behind Kate Middleton's new hair transformation revealed