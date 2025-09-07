Queen Elizabeth told jarring secrets to Princess Diana's butler, he claims

Queen Elizabeth II revealed truth about Princess Diana to her butler.

Her Majesty, who passed away in 2022, told Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, told her great forces are work of which she had no knowledge

"We talked of the dreadful day Diana died," he writes in his latest book The Royal Insider, "and what I witnessed in Paris before the arrival of the Prince of Wales and Diana's sisters. 'It must have been awful for you,' she said.

"I talked of the many people with whom I had spoken and seen, at which point she offered me a stark warning: 'Do be careful. There are forces at work in my country of which even I have no knowledge.'"

Burrell adds that he felt "alone and vulnerable" after the passing of Princess Diana and often spotted her step-mother, Frances Shand Kydd, visitng the Kensington Palace and destroying important documents.

Burrell then informed the Queen: "I could not stand by and watch history be erased or the Princess's world changed. She had fought so hard for the little privacy that she had and I have kept safe the personal items which she entrusted to me and were locked in my filing cabinet in my pantry."