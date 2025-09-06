Prince William set to deliver crushing blow to Prince Andrew after dark secrets emerge

Prince William turns furious as Prince Andrew's dark secrets come to light

Prince William is said to be preparing to strip his uncle Prince Andrew of all royal titles after new allegations about Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein surfaced in an explosive memoir.

A trusted Royal insider told Radar Online that William, the Prince of Wales, is getting ready to take away all of Prince Andrew’s royal titles when he becomes king.

The source revealed he wants the Duke of York out of the royal family for good after a new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, made troubling claims about him.

Notably, historian Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York describes Andrew as “an unrepentant horndog” in denial about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and “a money-hungry buffoon” who has been close with questionable people.

The insider shared that Lownie’s book is “probably the nail in the coffin” for Prince Andrew’s already weak relationship with Buckingham Palace.

"Andrew has been the black sheep of the family for so long and they simply don't want him around anymore," the source stated.

For the unaware, the same outlet previously reported that the late Queen Elizabeth II took away the Duke of York’s military roles, palace pay, and patronages and banned him from official duties after Epstein s*** slave Virginia Giuffre made accusations against him of s*xual assault when she was 17.

Notably, Prince Andrew categorically repudiated the allegations but had to pay a reported $16 million in order to settle the civil lawsuit filed by Giuffre, who allegedly died by suicide in April 2025 at the age of 41.