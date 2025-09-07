King Charles is 'understandably wary' of Prince Harry for key reason

King Charles might not meet Prince Harry due to his fears of the past, predicts an expert.

His Majesty, who is expected to sit across his estranged son in September as Harry prepares to attend WellChild Awards in the UK, is afraid his son might leak conversation to the media.

Royal expert Katie Nichols reveals: “The reason his father is not speaking to him is because he fears that anything he might say will be made public in some shape or form.”

She tells OK! magazine: “Let’s not forget that details of private conversations between Harry, Charles and William at an event as intimate as the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral were chronicled in Spare.

“So much has been aired publicly, which has been incredibly damaging for the monarchy, that the King is understandably wary of speaking to his son. Charles has had his fingers burned. And so the ball is in Harry’s court to prove that he can earn back his father’s – and his family’s – trust,” she notes.