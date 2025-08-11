Expert explains how book controversy affected Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew: File photo

Prince Andrew has been photographed publicly for the first time since allegations from Andrew Lownie’s new biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks, made headlines.

The 65-year-old Duke of York was seen on Sunday behind the wheel of his Land Rover Defender as he drove to Windsor Castle for an afternoon walk.

The book, serialised in the Daily Mail, delves into Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s private life, including claims of infidelity, “secretive money-making endeavours,” and controversial friendships.

Prince Andrew: Photo curtesy express.co.uk

Speaking to the Mirror about the images, body language expert Jennie Bond observed: “It’s less about what has changed in Andrew’s body language here and more about what’s missing.

Caught in this one moment he appears to have lost the rounded-eyed, haunted expression.

His frown has melted slightly and there are no obvious signs of muscle tension in his facial expression.

The royal known for looks of haughty arrogance appears less immersed in signals of status and entitlement and perhaps more reflective here.”

The biography also revisits Andrew’s ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and makes claims of “bullying” palace staff.

Andrew has consistently denied allegations relating to sex scandals and settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability.



