King Charles' reaction to Prince Andrew new controversy revealed

King Charles faces new headache as new book targets Prince Andrew

King Charles is said to be increasingly frustrated as fresh claims about Prince Andrew resurface in a new biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal correspondent Jennie Bond said the King is likely tired of dealing with his “disgraced” brother’s ongoing scandals.

Even though Charles is expected to remain composed and focus on more important matters, the new scandal is causing him headache, per the publication.

While Charles may quietly express his annoyance, Bond noted that the real burden falls on the Palace’s communications team.

"For the King, it must be exasperating to have to read once again about his brother's shenanigans,” she told the publication.

The expert continued, “It will be interesting to see whether the Duke and Duchess are invited to Balmoral this year as part of the family's summer get-togethers. It certainly could be awkward.

"But I don't think we should expect any retaliation from the King. He remains Charles's brother, and I suspect the King will just roll his eyes, probably swear about Andrew under his breath — but then get on with more important things in life.

"The book will, of course, annoy the Palace communications team who are constantly having to shore up the damage to the monarchy caused by Andrew's behaviour."