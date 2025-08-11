 
Sarah Ferguson's royal return clouded by scathing 'Duchess of excess' label

Royal author makes bombshell claims about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in new book

August 11, 2025

Sarah Ferguson’s Royal revival faces crisis amid explosive new claims
Sarah Ferguson is likely to find the release of new bombshell book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks by Andrew Lownie very difficult to read.

According to Jennie Bond, Lownie’s allegations against Sarah, the Duchess of York, in new book puts her royal comeback into crisis.

In recent years, Fergie has been welcomed back into the royal family and has joined several family gatherings.

The expert told The Mirror that many royal fans have shown sympathy for her as she has been battling cancer.

However, the book describes her as the "Duchess of Excess" and claims she spends money extravagantly, which could be upsetting and damaging to her reputation.

"For Fergie, I think the book will be a very tough read. In recent months and years, she has been brought in from the cold and has enjoyed a number of family occasions with her royal relatives,” Bond said.

Bond continued, "There's also been a good deal of public sympathy for the Duchess in her struggle with cancer.

“So, headlines like 'Duchess of Excess' and stories about her alleged extraordinary profligate spending will hit her hard."

