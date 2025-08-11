Royal House makes statement on military training of king's heir

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark is continuing his education in the Armed Forces while his younger siblings begin a new school year, the Danish Royal House announced Monday.

The 19-year-old heir to the throne, known formally as His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, began his military training earlier this year as part of a tradition among Danish royals to serve in the armed services.

His ongoing program is expected to run alongside occasional public duties.

Meanwhile, Princess Isabella, 17, has resumed her studies at Øregård Gymnasium, where she is on track to graduate in the summer of 2026.

The second child of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary began at the school in 2023.

Prince Vincent, 13, has returned to Year 8 at Tranegårdsskolen, a public school in the Hellerup district where the royal children have studied for years.

Princess Josephine, Vincent’s twin, has opted to continue her Year 8 studies at Spir Boarding School, a choice the palace said was made “according to her wish.”



