August 11, 2025

Ahead of Princes Anne's 75th birthday on Thursday, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Monday,  lauding her “significant and ongoing” contributions to the monarchy and her steadfast support for her brother, King Charles III.

According to a royal observers, the unprecedented statement supporting Anne serves also serve as a subtle reminder to other royals about the value of hard work.

“Her Royal Highness supports her brother, the King, in his role as Head of State by representing him at events in the UK and abroad, as well as attending state ceremonial occasions,” the statement read.

The tribute emphasized that the Princess Royal, who is “known for having one of the busiest working schedules of any member of the royal family,” has built lasting relationships with charities and organizations across the Commonwealth. 

The statement highlighted Anne's work amid growing criticism of heir to the throne Prince William for undertaking far fewer public engagements in recent months.

Royal observers noted that by spotlighting Anne’s unflagging schedule and loyalty, the Palace appeared to signal the King’s deep appreciation for his sister’s role at a time when the monarchy faces challenges.

The royal family is currently marred by controversies emanating from tensions with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ongoing scrutiny over Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and an upcoming tell-all about Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

“Born on 15th August 1950, the Princess Royal is the only daughter and second child of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement added, marking her lifetime of service with royal gratitude.


