Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce HUGE Netflix comeback

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry prove reports wrong with new Netflix deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have renewed their content deal with Netflix.

On August 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled a new partnership with Netflix through their Archewell Productions.

This comes after it was widely reported last month that the Sussexes' Netflix deal won’t be renewed when it ends in September this year, showing a shift in Netflix’s preference of multi-project deals.

The renewed deal is a multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects.

In a statement, Meghan said, "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand,"

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision," the Duchess added.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, also released a statement, praising Harry and Meghan as "influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere."

"The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series. More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together," she added.

The new projects announced include a another season of Meghan’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, and a holiday special which will be released in December.

Another project, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, will bring to the screens the lives of orphans in the HIV/AIDS-stricken community.

An adaptation of Carley Fortune’s novel Meet Me At The Lake is also in the works.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first signed a five-year deal with Netflix in 2020 after stepping down as working royals and moving to Montecito, California.