Prince Harry concerned with ‘bank account,' not forgiveness 

Eleen Bukhari
September 14, 2025

Prince Harry is called out for ulterior motives as he concludes his meeting with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex is accused of setting up the meeting with his estranged father, not for peace talks but for a ‘cynical’ reason.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson tells The Sun: “Indeed, observers were quick to point out that spending less than an hour with his father — a slot squeezed in between two other audiences — did not appear to be quite the PR coup the Duke and his team had hoped for.”

He adds: “But Harry’s crestfallen face as he was driven out of Clarence House in the rain on Wednesday evening betrayed the smiles and laughter that characterised the rest of his trip.”

The expert continues writing: “Cynics wonder if Harry’s whistle-stop rendezvous was less about healing a rift that had at times subjected the family to both heartache and ridicule — and more about something far more cynical.”

“Could the key to the visit have been not about reconciliation but about Harry’s bank account?” he questions in conclusion.

