Princess Diana shared secret about Sarah Ferguson to butler

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson’s terrible fallout happened days after the latter released a book on her life.

The Duchess of York, who wrote her autobiography ‘My Story,’ in 1996 , snubbed Diana’s request to exclude her children.

After the book was released, the former Princess of Wales felt betrayed and decided to end her friendship with Sarah.

Speaking about the rows, former Royal butler Paul Burrell tells Mirror: "The last blow came when a letter arrived purportedly from Eugenie, Sarah's daughter, with the envelope written in a child's hand and addressed to HRH The Princess of Wales," Paul writes.

"Diana said to me, 'Look at this' as she held the letter head high. 'She is now using her children to intervene. It's her last resort.' The letter was actually from Fergie with a cruel postscript. It referred to a letter from Diana in which she had assured Fergie that nothing would ever appear from her about Fergie's life.

He notes: "Sarah went on to add a vitriolic swipe suggesting that 'Mr Kay' (the Daily Mail journalist) or even Mr Jephson (Diana's private secretary) might not agree with her. The relationship was terminated for good and they never spoke again. Diana's last words to Sarah were that when it came to honesty, perhaps she shouldn't resort to using her child to address envelopes to Diana and that Diana was happier than she had ever been."