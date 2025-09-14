'Concerned' Prince William may never reconcile with Harry

A royal expert believes Prince William is 'concerned' and the Prince of Wales believes it is not the right time for reconciliation with Harry despite the duke’s meeting with King Charles.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells the Mirror that William might even feel some "resentment" about Harry and Charles making up.

According to a report by the AFP, Prince Harry met his father King Charles at his Clarence House residence in London on Wednesday, ending a 19-month-long estrangement after the prince appealed for reconciliation earlier this year.

Harry, who cut ties with the royal family in 2020, met the king for a private tea, according to a source close to the royals -- their first time meeting since February 2024.

Following King Charles and Harry’s meeting, the royal expert claims, William has stood by his father through the past few tough years, “he has stood IN for his father when needed, and he has stood UP for his father, declaring they are 'very much not a racist family'.”

Jennie added: "I’m sure the King would have told William in advance about his decision to meet Harry.”

"Time may yet prove the great healer, but, where William is concerned, now is certainly not the right time for reconciliation with his sibling," Jennis said and added "Indeed, it may never happen."