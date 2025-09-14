 
Geo News

Prince Harry slammed over ‘dangerous trip' amid security row

Prince Harry is called out for going to Ukraine after UK snub

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 14, 2025

Prince Harry slammed over ‘dangerous trip amid security row
Prince Harry slammed over ‘dangerous trip' amid security row 

Prince Harry is branded a hypocrite as he makes a surprise trip to Ukraine.

The Duke of Sussex, who made a quick stop at the European war zone after his trip to the UK, is questioned over his cries for security.

Royal author Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "Going into a war zone. Well, he knows what he's doing when he's doing those things, and he knows it's more important to go there than to worry about his personal security.

"But I take the point, there is a hypocritical element there.

"You know, he's not going to be in any particular danger in the UK.

He adds: "In fact, when we we saw him in, sort of, quite safe-looking vehicles, and he was swept in when he went to Clarence House, certainly, and, you know, to the other engagements.

The expert continues: "I mean, he doesn't get police outriders, fine, but, I mean, why should he?"

He then praises Harry’s sentiment for the war torn zone; adding: "I of course, as you won't be surprised to hear, commend very much anything like that that he does, because that's what he's good at, and that's what he's trained at.

"Of course, the sort of strange part of it is that he goes on about security a lot, and going into Ukraine is presumably extremely dangerous,” he notes.

Princess Diana shared secret about Sarah Ferguson to butler
Princess Diana shared secret about Sarah Ferguson to butler
Prince William is biggest hurdle in Prince Harry return
Prince William is biggest hurdle in Prince Harry return
King Charles and Prince Harry meeting seen as snub to Prince William
King Charles and Prince Harry meeting seen as snub to Prince William
Kate Middleton hailed as 'classy' by rugby players video
Kate Middleton hailed as 'classy' by rugby players
Prince Harry receives gift for Meghan Markle from Ukrainian designer video
Prince Harry receives gift for Meghan Markle from Ukrainian designer
Buckingham Palace guide sparks questions over King Charles' approval
Buckingham Palace guide sparks questions over King Charles' approval
Prince William, Kate warned about Harry, Meghan's 'dangerous' plan video
Prince William, Kate warned about Harry, Meghan's 'dangerous' plan
King Charles 'delighted' as monarch receives exciting news about Lilibet, Archie
King Charles 'delighted' as monarch receives exciting news about Lilibet, Archie