Prince Harry slammed over ‘dangerous trip' amid security row

Prince Harry is branded a hypocrite as he makes a surprise trip to Ukraine.

The Duke of Sussex, who made a quick stop at the European war zone after his trip to the UK, is questioned over his cries for security.

Royal author Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "Going into a war zone. Well, he knows what he's doing when he's doing those things, and he knows it's more important to go there than to worry about his personal security.

"But I take the point, there is a hypocritical element there.

"You know, he's not going to be in any particular danger in the UK.

He adds: "In fact, when we we saw him in, sort of, quite safe-looking vehicles, and he was swept in when he went to Clarence House, certainly, and, you know, to the other engagements.

The expert continues: "I mean, he doesn't get police outriders, fine, but, I mean, why should he?"

He then praises Harry’s sentiment for the war torn zone; adding: "I of course, as you won't be surprised to hear, commend very much anything like that that he does, because that's what he's good at, and that's what he's trained at.

"Of course, the sort of strange part of it is that he goes on about security a lot, and going into Ukraine is presumably extremely dangerous,” he notes.