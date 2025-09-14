 
Geo News

Prince William is biggest hurdle in Prince Harry return

Prince William does not want Prince Harry to come back to the Royal Family

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 14, 2025

Prince William is biggest hurdle in Prince Harry return
Prince William is biggest hurdle in Prince Harry return 

Prince William could pose as a serious trouble for Prince Harry, says an expert.

The future King has lost faith in his younger brother, the Duke of Sussex, and would evidently stand in the way of peace talks

Royal commentator Daisy McAndrew tells The Sun: “I think this is an ongoing problem.”

Ms McAndrew then added: “But it's also William who doesn't want anything to do with Harry.”

She continued: “I think we've both said it's early days, but this is the beginning, potentially…

“Well, baby steps. And also, I still think that William's a big problem. As in, I don't blame him at all.

“I don't mean that in a derogatory way.

The expert noted: “But certainly my impression is he doesn't feel comfortable with this rift being fixed and he, I don't think, would have wanted this meeting to have gone ahead.

“My impression is that he just thinks Harry's too much trouble and he doesn't want anything to do with him and he would rather the King didn't as well,” she said.

Prince William, Kate warned about Harry, Meghan's 'dangerous' plan video
Prince William, Kate warned about Harry, Meghan's 'dangerous' plan
King Charles 'delighted' as monarch receives exciting news about Lilibet, Archie
King Charles 'delighted' as monarch receives exciting news about Lilibet, Archie
Prince Harry faces new major challenge
Prince Harry faces new major challenge
King Charles shocking health update revealed after Prince Harry meeting
King Charles shocking health update revealed after Prince Harry meeting
Prince Harry's team discloses new major strategy
Prince Harry's team discloses new major strategy
Royal family set to display 'unrivalled' soft power video
Royal family set to display 'unrivalled' soft power
Prince Harry shares a message of hope
Prince Harry shares a message of hope
Prince William 'fuming' as Prince Harry makes surprise Ukraine visit
Prince William 'fuming' as Prince Harry makes surprise Ukraine visit