Prince William is biggest hurdle in Prince Harry return

Prince William could pose as a serious trouble for Prince Harry, says an expert.

The future King has lost faith in his younger brother, the Duke of Sussex, and would evidently stand in the way of peace talks

Royal commentator Daisy McAndrew tells The Sun: “I think this is an ongoing problem.”

Ms McAndrew then added: “But it's also William who doesn't want anything to do with Harry.”

She continued: “I think we've both said it's early days, but this is the beginning, potentially…

“Well, baby steps. And also, I still think that William's a big problem. As in, I don't blame him at all.

“I don't mean that in a derogatory way.

The expert noted: “But certainly my impression is he doesn't feel comfortable with this rift being fixed and he, I don't think, would have wanted this meeting to have gone ahead.

“My impression is that he just thinks Harry's too much trouble and he doesn't want anything to do with him and he would rather the King didn't as well,” she said.