Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want access to ‘extensive family network' for kids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want their children to get back to the UK, reveal insiders.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to catch up with their Royal cousins.

A source tells Daily Mail: "Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying.”

They adds: "Harry wants his children to have the very best education. He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. He wants that for his own children."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.