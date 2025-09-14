Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have eyes on ‘royal connections'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have eyes on ‘royal connections'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of undermining Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently trying to rekindle their bond with the Royals, are labelled a ‘bad news’ for the Firm.

Speaking about the couple, Royal expert Richard Eden tells the Mail: Obviously, I can understand a father wanting to meet his son. Who wouldn't? The problem is, he is not just a father, he is our Head of State, and I think Harry and Meghan are bad news for the Royal Family."

He adds: "We have seen time and time again that they can't be trusted. They exploit their royal connections, and I don't think it's being paranoid to say that they want to be the alternative Royal Family."

The expert then conjectures: "They want to replace Prince William and Catherine as the principal royals,and they undermine them."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.