Prince Harry issued strong warning related to reconciliation with King Charles

Prince Harry has been issued a strong warning about his next moves after crucial meeting with father King Charles in UK.

Harry held a crucial meeting with father King Charles at his Clarence House residence in London on Wednesday, ending a 19-month-long estrangement after the Duke appealed for reconciliation earlier this year.

Harry, who cut ties with the royal family in 2020, met the king for a private tea, according to a source close to the royals -- their first time meeting since February 2024.

Following this meeting, Prince Harry has been issued a strong warning.

The warning has come from royal expert Richard Eden.

The expert warned, "The big test is whether Prince Harry can keep quiet about what they spoke about during this private meeting.

"The Palace wants to see that he can be trusted, that he won't give out details and neither will his spokesman, or sources close to Harry and Meghan.”

The expert said, according to the Daily Express, "So over the next few days we're going to find out. Do details leak out or does it remain a secret? That's the big test."

He added, "The reason it's such a big test is because time and time again in the past, we've had examples of private conversations being leaked.”