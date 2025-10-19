Beatrice, Eugenie shielded from royal shake-up as Prince Andrew steps back

King Charles draws line on Andrew but spares Beatrice and Eugenie

King Charles has ensured that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will not be affected by Prince Andrew’s decision to give up his Duke of York title and honours.

According to royal expert Robert Hardman, the King was careful to protect the position of Andrew’s daughters while taking a firm stance on his role in the monarchy.

Speaking with GB News, the expert said Charles is said to hold deep affection and respect for Beatrice and Eugenie, and made sure their royal standing remains unchanged.

"Certainly, my understanding is that a very key part of the King's planning was that this should not somehow involve ripping up the birthright and titles of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie,” he said.

"For whom the King has a great deal of affection and love, and I think actual admiration for what they've been through and come out of the other side. So no, I don't think they'll be affected."

This comes after Andrew made a surprising announcement that he is relinquishing his Duke of York title and honours.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” the disgraced Duke said.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."