Prince William still hurt by Harry, Meghan but sees hope for healing

Prince William may forgive Harry if he shows respect

Prince William is still struggling to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the pain they’ve caused the royal family.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, an insider claimed that a lack of apology from the Sussexes continues to frustrate William.

However, with the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death approaching in 2027, Kate Middleton has been encouraging William to focus on the shared values he and Harry once stood for, like supporting good causes in their mother’s name.

While William isn’t ready to fully let go of the past, the source said he might consider moving forward if Harry shows genuine respect.

“At the end of the day he still can’t forgive or forget Harry and Meghan’s actions towards the family as a whole, and the fact they still haven’t properly apologised to this day just beggars belief from William’s point of view,” the source said.

They added, “He’s sick and tired of reminding people that they’ve inflicted so much grief and stress on the family, his late grandparents included, and the fact Harry’s doubled down so many times on his brutal stance has been equally infuriating.”

But, the insider said that there is still hope of a reunion as there is a “huge shift in stance but William is adamant that this doesn’t mean he’s softening up.”

“If Harry wants to get in line and show respect, preferably bringing a meaningful apology to the table whilst he’s at it, then there’s room for optimism on both sides.

“But with so much mud under the bridge and so much stubbornness between them it does still mean they’ve got a mountain to climb.”