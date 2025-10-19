 
Geo News

Prince William still hurt by Harry, Meghan but sees hope for healing

Prince William open to peace with Prince Harry if apology is made

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 19, 2025

Prince William may forgive Harry if he shows respect

Prince William is still struggling to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the pain they’ve caused the royal family.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, an insider claimed that a lack of apology from the Sussexes continues to frustrate William.

However, with the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death approaching in 2027, Kate Middleton has been encouraging William to focus on the shared values he and Harry once stood for, like supporting good causes in their mother’s name.

While William isn’t ready to fully let go of the past, the source said he might consider moving forward if Harry shows genuine respect.

“At the end of the day he still can’t forgive or forget Harry and Meghan’s actions towards the family as a whole, and the fact they still haven’t properly apologised to this day just beggars belief from William’s point of view,” the source said.

They added, “He’s sick and tired of reminding people that they’ve inflicted so much grief and stress on the family, his late grandparents included, and the fact Harry’s doubled down so many times on his brutal stance has been equally infuriating.”

But, the insider said that there is still hope of a reunion as there is a “huge shift in stance but William is adamant that this doesn’t mean he’s softening up.”

“If Harry wants to get in line and show respect, preferably bringing a meaningful apology to the table whilst he’s at it, then there’s room for optimism on both sides.

“But with so much mud under the bridge and so much stubbornness between them it does still mean they’ve got a mountain to climb.”

Meghan Markle shrugs off royal family's criticism of her Netflix show
Meghan Markle shrugs off royal family's criticism of her Netflix show
Prince Harry's cheeky comment to Meghan Markle during their nuptials revealed
Prince Harry's cheeky comment to Meghan Markle during their nuptials revealed
Prince William turns desperate in his despair as King-in-waiting
Prince William turns desperate in his despair as King-in-waiting
Meghan Markle, Harry make joint appearance after Andrew gives up royal title video
Meghan Markle, Harry make joint appearance after Andrew gives up royal title
Meghan Markle broke down in tears at charity tennis tournament video
Meghan Markle broke down in tears at charity tennis tournament
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Andrew gave up royal title
King Charles breaks cover after Prince Andrew gave up royal title
Meghan Markle gets hounded for her fool like behavior: ‘What planet does she live on'
Meghan Markle gets hounded for her fool like behavior: ‘What planet does she live on'
'Furious' King Charles issues strong warning to Prince Andrew before 'agreement': details exposed
'Furious' King Charles issues strong warning to Prince Andrew before 'agreement': details exposed