Prince Andrew makes bombshell remark about Virginia Giuffre's claims

Prince Andrew 'possibly' met Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew has reportedly said in a private email to Jeffrey Epstein that he may have met Virginia Giuffre, and a photograph may have been taken.

For the unversed, Giuffre, who died by suicide in April this year, claimed that Jeffrey forced her to have sex with Andrew on three separate occasions when she was only 17.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Andrew emailed Jeffrey about the photo, which shows him standing close to Giuffre with his hand on her waist.

He wrote: "Categoric denial of Sexual Relations. Possible that I met her in a group with others, and possibly there is a photograph."

He added that Mail on Sunday was "just gratuitously trying it on...ably abetted by Miss Roberts [Virginia Guiffre] who they will have contacted as her identity will have been known from court records, I assume."

He added: "Not bothered any further about it but will keep watch."

The photograph was published on February 25, 2011.

Andrew also spoke about the allegations in his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, saying, "I can tell you categorically I don't remember meeting her at all. I do not remember a photograph being taken."

Andrew told Emily Maitlis: "You can't prove whether or not that photograph is fake because it's a photograph of a photograph of a photograph. It's very difficult to be able to prove it, but I don't remember that photograph being taken."

"We can't be certain as to whether or not that's my hand on her, whatever it is left...left side," Prince Andrew further suggested.