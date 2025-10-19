Prince William turns desperate in his despair as King-in-waiting

Prince William turns to his final option

Prince William has found himself struggling when it comes to his future monarchy its being claimed.

The comment comes directly from royal author and expert Christopher Wilson who just sat down with The Daily Mail.

According to the expert, “Public demand for the attendance of a royal to mark major and minor events up and down the country remains as high as ever.”

But with “Prince Andrew retired in disgrace in November 2019. Harry, together with Meghan, fled the coop in 2020. The troops have left the battlefield, leaving their future commanding officer Prince William in despair.”

Hence it seems like the Prince of Wales might turn to other family members to bridge the royal gaps, and a ‘dark horse’ under consideration might be the answer to some prayers, reportedly.

For those unversed, the outlet claims there are currently only 10 actively working royals taking part in royal engagements, with many being over the age of 50, even her own parents are currently 60 and 61.

So its believed that after her fourth year of her English language degree comes to a close at St Andrews University, there is a chance that she may undertake more royal roles.

Per Mr Wilson, “dark-horse contender Lady Louise Windsor, who charms all who meet her and could be a decorative and useful asset to the royal team.”

For those unversed, while rarely seen on the public stage, Lady Louise has been close to her grandfather Prince Philip during his lifetime too. Taking up things like carriage driving was a passion she once shared with him.

Her mother Duchess Sophie shared insight into this, in one of her past chats and according to Express claims, “My father-in-law was always so good at encouraging, he was really encouraging of Lady Louise. So when she not only said 'please can I have a go', but then when she showed a flair for it, he was just brilliant with her.”

“They used to chat away about it and he would always turn up if she was competing in the Great Park, he would always turn up to watch her and watch her training days.”