Meghan Markle shrugs off royal family's criticism of her Netflix show

Meghan Markle brushes off critics calling her Netflix series ‘manufactured’

Meghan Markle isn’t bothered by the criticism surrounding the latest season of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

According to a latest report, the Duchess of Sussex’s commented on her former royal life but the remarks did not sit well with the members of the royal family.

During the press tour of second season of her Netflix lifestyle show, Meghan was asked if it was difficult to be relatable while holding a royal title.

"No, I don't find… I'm just being myself. So I think, probably, it was different several years ago where I couldn't be as vocal,” she responded.

“I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time. Let's be honest, that was not very myself."

A report by Radar Online claimed that Meghan’s remarks could prove fatal for Prince Harry and his reunion talks with King Charles.

She also received harsh criticism from royal expert Kinsey Schofield, who called the remark “ludicrous,” saying, "Insinuating that nude tights are somehow archaic while promoting a TV series where she's glued to a kitchen being Susie Homemaker."

However, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be unfazed by the criticism as she continues to focus on her personal and professional life.

A friend of Meghan told the publication, "She sees it as harmless fun. She's moved on from that world – she's focused on her projects and her family.”

“If people want to be offended over pantyhose, that's on them,” the pal added.