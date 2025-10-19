Insiders expose what King Charles thinks about Prince Andrew's statement

King Charles’ reaction to Prince Andrew’s decision about his titles comes to light

Following Prince Andrew an insider has come forward to reveal just what King Charles and the rest of the Firm think about this.

The expert that brought all this to the surface is royal editor Emily Ferguson.

She shared these revelations in an analysis for Express UK and noted that King Charles is said to have become incredibly relieved and “glad” when the Duke of York decided to give up his remaining titles and honours.

It also led the expert to write, “he would have been all too aware that the King and William would have made no hesitation in taking firm action had he not agreed.”

But “Andrew’s decision will hopefully draw a line under the matter, and one Palace source said ‘we’re finally able to breathe a sigh of relief’ after months of radio silence on the so-called ‘Andrew problem’.”

Also, she noted that it’s almost a given that “he’ll view this as a major humiliation and will be devastated that he will no longer be able to appear in public, having attempted to rehabilitate his image in recent years.”

Despite it being the case that this decision is ‘long overdue’ because “the status quo could go on no more, and the final death knell on Andrew’s royal status will hopefully ensure his exile is complete.”

Prince Andrew’ Statement in Full:

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.”

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”