Prince Harry's cheeky comment to Meghan Markle during their nuptials revealed

Prince Harry caught in embarrassing moment on his wedding day

Prince Harry experienced an embarrassing moment just after tying the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018.

For those unaware, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Meghan, the former actress, said their picturesque wedding ceremony was a “modern fairytale,” as St George's Chapel was swamped with people who just wanted to catch a sight of the new princess of the British royal family.

However, as the newlywed couple disappeared down the road, the Duke of Sussex said something a bit embarrassing to his new bride that made things a little awkward.

After the ceremony, Harry and Meghan made it to the top of the chapel's steps and got a bit intimate to “the sound of rapturous applause.”

Royal authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie wrote in their book Finding Freedom that the Duke of Sussex, who was in a military dress, made a witty remark about his trousers to Meghan as they boarded their carriage.

Explaining the situation, Ms Durand and Mr Scobie penned, “Lifting her hand to her chest, Meghan had just one word when she saw the huge crowds gathered on the grounds of the castle: ‘wow.’”

“Sitting down in the carriage beside his bride, Harry laughed that his trousers were ‘too tight,’” they revealed.