Meghan Markle plans pose huge threat to Prince Harry reunion plans

Meghan Markle made major announcement, revealing Sussexes deal renewal with Netflix

August 12, 2025

Meghan Markle’s new plans pose threat to Prince Harry’s reunion efforts with King Charles as she sparks new feud with Royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that Netflix has renewed their deal despite previous reports that the streaming giant has no such plans.

With their deal renewed, Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan will return this month, with a special holiday episode airing in December.

However, the timing of the one-off episode is raising eyebrows, as it’s expected to air on the same night as the Royal family’s Together at Christmas carol service, hosted annually by Kate Middleton since 2021.

The 2025 event marks the service’s five-year anniversary, and some seeing the scheduling overlap as a potential source of renewed royal tension.

The Archewell Productions announced, "This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration. 

"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy."

Per The Sun, royal expert Matt Wilkinson penned, "Meghan, 44, will also feature in a 'holiday special' in December which will clash with the Princess of Wales's annual Christmas carol concert."

This comes amid reports Harry is desperate to reconnect with the Royal family, particularly with King Charles, following their peace talks in London.

