King Charles yet to confirm meeting with Prince Harry during UK visit

King Charles remains silent on possible meeting with Prince Harry

King Charles is yet to confirm meeting with Prince Harry upon his upcoming visit to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards.

The Duke of Sussex will stay in the country for four days but it remains uncertain whether he will meet Charles during the trip.

After it was revealed that Harry would come for the Awards, reports claimed that he will have a reunion with the royal family.

However, sources now say Harry has not been invited to meet the King, though he would be willing if asked.

According to a report by GB News, Harry is expected to stay in a hotel at his own expense rather than a royal palace.

Royal expert Charles Rae told The Sun that a royal reconciliation meeting is unlikely, noting that Charles will be in Scotland during Harry’s visit, making a reunion difficult.

"The big problem is that Harry is flying 5,500 miles to London and the King is still 500 miles away in Scotland,” he told the publication.

The expert added, "It is unlikely you would expect the King would fly down again to have a cup of tea with Harry."

Rae also shared that a reconciliation meeting cannot happen until Prince William and Meghan Markle are also in the room.

"I can’t see how you could possibly have a reconciliation without the whole family being involved,” he added.

Royal journalist Victoria Murphy said that "it would make me feel things are worse than I thought they were” while giving her opinion on royal reunion.