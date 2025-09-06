Meghan Markle misses golden chance as Netflix deal hits a wall

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show struggles while brand promotion falls flat

Meghan Markle may have missed a major opportunity as season three of her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, may not happen.

The Duchess of Sussex lost a huge chance to promote her lifestyle brand As Ever through her Netflix series, according to a UK branding expert.

Although Meghan’s show features products linked to the brand, marketing specialist Nick Ede told Newsweek that Meghan hasn’t done enough to make the connection clear.

"For Netflix, the headache here is that, is this going to convert into sales for their product, are they actually going to make money from this?" he said.

This comes amid reports that the second season of With Love, Meghan did not make it into Netflix’s global top 10 rankings for the week of August 25 to 31.

This means Meghan is now facing doubts about the future of her series, as betting site Pundit Arena gives high odds that the show will be cancelled after just two seasons.

Their spokesperson Joe Lyons said there’s a real chance the most recent season could be the last, per The Express.

"Following reports that 'With Love, Meghan' is under review by Netflix, the odds suggest we may have already seen the final season,” Lyons said.

He added, “At 1/2 to be cancelled after season two, its future looks uncertain and attention is now shifting to what Meghan does next."