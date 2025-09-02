 
Channing Tatum reveals major challenge of playing Gambit at 45

Channing Tatum is getting candid about playing Gambit in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Web Desk
September 02, 2025

Channing Tatum shares struggle of doing stunts at 45
Channing Tatum hates getting old.

Tatum, who’s filming Avengers: Doomsday as Gambit, opened up about aging into his mid-40s and how that affects his ability to do stunts.

The 45-year-old revealed in a new interview that he suffered an injury while doing a stunt for the film and is receiving intensive physiotherapy now. As the injury will take months to heal, the fight scenes use his stunt double while relying on close-ups of his face.

The Magic Mike hunk hates that.

"It’s not about the pain I feel in the moment," he explained to Variety. "It’s knowing I can’t take this back."

"And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like.. I just hate getting old… In my mind, I’m literally still 30 years old — 26, if I’m honest," he said.

Elsewhere, he revealed that his character’s funny Cajun accent will be a bit toned down for the Avengers film to keep the tone of the film serious, as compared to the comedic air of Deadpool and Wolverine.

"I’m not gonna go full Cajun," The Vow star said. "[Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] want things to be funny, but they don’t want to go full Deadpool."

"They want to keep the drama and keep it tight. When Gambit gets serious — when he drops the Mardi Gras mask — things do matter," explained Channing Tatum.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

