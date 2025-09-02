Source claims Katy Perry's relationship with Justin Trudeau is a 'feather in her cap'

Katy Perry feels 'thrilled about' THIS in her relationship with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry’s romance with erstwhile Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is heating up.

An insider told Radar Online that the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter is jubilant to have found new love in Trudeau and the feeling is mutual, as he is also trying his best to treat her like a princess.

The source claimed, "Katy's thrilled about this. It's all very new, but it's hard to imagine a more exciting guy to be wooed by than Justin Trudeau, at least in her eyes.”

"She's fascinated by politics, and landing arguably the hottest politician in the world is a feather in her cap. It's such a great boost for her ego after all the embarrassment with Orlando [Bloom]."

Perry “says their conversations are way more interesting than anything she and Orlando ever talked about,” the insider revealed.

For the unversed, the Wide Awake songstress’ relationship with Trudeau came into the spotlight after she parted ways with her partner Orlando Bloom. The couple also welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020 in their nine-year on-and-off relationship.

Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire also annulled their marriage after 18 years in August 2023. The pair welcomed three children together: sons Xavier and Hadrien and daughter Ella-Grace.

Notably, Perry and the 53-year-old politician were first spotted together, enjoying a dinner date at Le Violon in Montreal.

Later, they went on a romantic walk along with the Firework hitmaker’s dog Nugget and Trudeau was also caught singing and dancing at her concert at Montreal's Bell Centre.

"Justin treats her like a star, he's got her on a pedestal. She feels like she's constantly learning new things when she talks to him, it's very intellectually stimulating for her,” the insider shared.

"With Orlando, there was always a sense that he didn't have to work that hard since he could have any starlet he wanted. With Justin, it is obvious that he feels like the luckiest guy in the world to be spending time with her, which she loves,” the source stated.